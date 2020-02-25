Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Galapagos (GLPG), Allergan (AGN) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Galapagos (GLPG), Allergan (AGN) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI).

Galapagos (GLPG)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Sell rating on Galapagos on February 23 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.54, close to its 52-week high of $274.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 54.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $233.88, which is a -6.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $213.00 price target.

Allergan (AGN)

In a report issued on February 20, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Allergan, with a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.17, close to its 52-week high of $202.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.7% and a 24.8% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Allergan with a $200.75 average price target, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

In a report issued on February 20, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Puma Biotechnology, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.55.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 55.7% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

Puma Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.25, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

