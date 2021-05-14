Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), Perrigo Company (PRGO) and Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), Perrigo Company (PRGO) and Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX).

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Fresenius Medical Care on May 11 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 68.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Universal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fresenius Medical Care is a Hold with an average price target of $36.00.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

In a report issued on May 11, Daniel Busby from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Busby is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 35.0% success rate. Busby covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Hold with an average price target of $52.75, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX)

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings on May 11 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Meiragtx Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.25, representing a 181.1% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

