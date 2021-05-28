Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Exelixis (EXEL), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Exelixis (EXEL), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER).

Exelixis (EXEL)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis on May 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.57, which is a 34.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neurocrine (NBIX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 51.6% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $118.27 average price target.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics on May 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and VistaGen Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.