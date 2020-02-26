Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Exelixis (EXEL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and Theratechnologies (THTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Exelixis (EXEL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and Theratechnologies (THTX).

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released yesterday, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.40.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.2% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.13, a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -12.3% and a 23.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $172.86 average price target.

Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Theratechnologies, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.42, close to its 52-week low of $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theratechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.46.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.