Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: ESSA Pharma (EPIX) and Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ESSA Pharma (EPIX) and Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO).

ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ESSA Pharma, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 52.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ESSA Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00, a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Sangamo Biosciences, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sangamo Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.25.

