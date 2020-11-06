Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY).

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.68, close to its 52-week low of $1.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 39.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Zimmer Biomet Holdings today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $141.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $159.08 average price target.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DENTSPLY SIRONA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.