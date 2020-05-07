Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Hold rating to Enanta Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 36.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals with a $57.00 average price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.82, close to its 52-week high of $87.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.27, implying a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

