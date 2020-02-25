Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $226.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 68.7% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Irhythm Technologies, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edwards Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $268.00, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 41.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trillium Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GBT: