Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Tenet Healthcare (THC).

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.63, close to its 52-week high of $92.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $97.00 average price target, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Sell rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 39.8% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $163.75 average price target.

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.02, close to its 52-week high of $57.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 66.2% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenet Healthcare with a $57.13 average price target, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

