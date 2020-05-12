Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Editas Medicine (EDIT), IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) and Cantel Medical (CMD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Editas Medicine (EDIT), IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) and Cantel Medical (CMD).

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report issued on May 7, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Editas Medicine, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Editas Medicine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.20, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to IDEAYA Biosciences, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.90.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 50.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEAYA Biosciences with a $15.00 average price target.

Cantel Medical (CMD)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cantel Medical, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Cantel Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

