Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Dynavax (DVAX), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and FibroGen (FGEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Dynavax (DVAX), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and FibroGen (FGEN).

Dynavax (DVAX)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax on April 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 38.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Dynavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67, implying a 68.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals on April 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.58, close to its 52-week low of $41.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 48.1% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Larimar Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.40, implying a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

FibroGen (FGEN)

In a report issued on April 7, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on FibroGen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 55.2% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.17, which is a 151.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, H.C. Wainwright also downgraded the stock to Hold.

