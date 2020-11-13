Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Dynatronics (DYNT), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Knight Therapeutics (OtherKHTRF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Dynatronics (DYNT), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF).

Dynatronics (DYNT)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Dynatronics yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 43.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Sensus Healthcare, and Venus Concept.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatronics with a $1.85 average price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Ionis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.77.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 51.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.60, a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Hold rating on Knight Therapeutics today and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #685 out of 7077 analysts.

Knight Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.34.

