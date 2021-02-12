Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Dexcom (DXCM) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dexcom (DXCM) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY).

Dexcom (DXCM)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Dexcom today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $410.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 58.4% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $460.56, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $165.38, close to its 52-week high of $178.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 76.2% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, and Cue Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $167.23 average price target, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

