Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Cytokinetics (CYTK), Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cytokinetics (CYTK), Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX).

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.50, implying a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Idexx Laboratories today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $526.88, close to its 52-week high of $573.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 42.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Idexx Laboratories with a $600.00 average price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 48.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacira Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.00, representing a 36.9% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PCRX: