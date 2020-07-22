Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: CytoDyn (OtherCYDY) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CytoDyn (CYDY) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG).

CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on CytoDyn today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on CytoDyn is currently a Hold rating.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Cecilia Furlong maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical today and set a price target of $725.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $658.15, close to its 52-week high of $675.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Lemaitre Vascular, and Shockwave Medical.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $609.38, which is a -8.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Bernstein also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

