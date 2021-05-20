Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Cooper Co (COO), Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cooper Co (COO), Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT).

Cooper Co (COO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson reiterated a Hold rating on Cooper Co on May 18 and set a price target of $384.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $381.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 69.7% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Patterson Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Co with a $406.20 average price target.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte reiterated a Buy rating on Exact Sciences on May 18 and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 74.5% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exact Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $159.29, representing a 67.5% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $161.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report issued on May 18, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.92, close to its 52-week low of $67.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $133.20 average price target, representing a 68.3% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $166.00 price target.

