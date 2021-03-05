Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Cooper Co (COO), Amgen (AMGN) and MannKind (MNKD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cooper Co (COO), Amgen (AMGN) and MannKind (MNKD).

Cooper Co (COO)

KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co today and set a price target of $429.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $385.48, close to its 52-week high of $396.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Mishan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 68.0% success rate. Mishan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lemaitre Vascular, Avanos Medical, and Sotera Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cooper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $413.88, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Amgen, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $223.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 46.9% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $264.73, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Raymond James also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

MannKind (MNKD)

In a report released today, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on MannKind, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

MannKind has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.60, which is an 89.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

