Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Compugen (CGEN), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and BioCryst (BCRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Compugen (CGEN), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and BioCryst (BCRX).

Compugen (CGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Compugen today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 49.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Compugen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.47, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $9.00 average price target, which is a 136.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioCryst with a $12.00 average price target.

