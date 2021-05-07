Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Dynavax (DVAX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Dynavax (DVAX).

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 46.4% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00, implying a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report issued on May 5, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.50, close to its 52-week low of $36.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 47.5% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Karuna Therapeutics, and Axsome Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.05, representing a 53.4% upside. In a report released today, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.50 price target.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Dynavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, a 65.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

