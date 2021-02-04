Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Cigna (CI), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cigna (CI), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH).

Cigna (CI)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom assigned a Buy rating to Cigna today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $205.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cigna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $258.21, a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $254.00 price target.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.59, close to its 52-week high of $162.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a $175.80 average price target, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $166.00 price target.

Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Prestige Brand Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 66.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prestige Brand Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $39.00, which is a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

