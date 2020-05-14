Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Ra Medical Systems (RMED) and Alcon (ALC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Ra Medical Systems (RMED) and Alcon (ALC).

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released today, Anupam Rama from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.00, close to its 52-week high of $59.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 55.3% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $70.33 average price target, implying a 39.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Ra Medical Systems (RMED)

Piper Sandler analyst Matthew O’Brien maintained a Hold rating on Ra Medical Systems today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Brien is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 51.2% success rate. O’Brien covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ra Medical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

Alcon (ALC)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Hold rating on Alcon today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.45, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

