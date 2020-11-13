Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Brickell Biotech (BBI), Zoetis (ZTS) and NovoCure (NVCR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Brickell Biotech (BBI), Zoetis (ZTS) and NovoCure (NVCR).

Brickell Biotech (BBI)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Brickell Biotech, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.54, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brickell Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Zoetis (ZTS)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $165.19, close to its 52-week high of $176.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.6% and a 41.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Zoetis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $185.71, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

NovoCure (NVCR)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on NovoCure, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 58.4% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NovoCure with a $142.80 average price target, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

