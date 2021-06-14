Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Shockwave Medical (SWAV).

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio on June 11. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.75, which is a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 48.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $160.75 average price target.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $178.96, close to its 52-week high of $182.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shockwave Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $180.75.

