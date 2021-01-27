Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Cortexyme (CRTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Cortexyme (CRTX).

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.4% and a 76.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.25.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Fate Therapeutics and a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $95.85 average price target, a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Cortexyme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.00, a 201.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

