Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Biogen (BIIB) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIB) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE).

Biogen (BIIB)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer maintained a Hold rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $343.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $355.63, close to its 52-week high of $374.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.3% and a 60.6% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protagonist Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Pandion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $317.50, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report issued on October 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $268.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 48.5% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $87.92 average price target, which is a 57.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, William Blair also upgraded the stock to Buy.

