Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Biogen (BIIB) and Beyondspring (BYSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB) and Beyondspring (BYSI).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $452.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $391.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $427.29, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $450.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Beyondspring (BYSI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Hold rating on Beyondspring today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Beyondspring has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.