Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Biogen (BIIB), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Agios Pharma (AGIO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIB), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Agios Pharma (AGIO).

Biogen (BIIB)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Biogen on April 6 and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $301.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 50.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $342.45, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $331.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Sell rating on Alnylam Pharma on April 6 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $109.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.36.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report issued on April 6, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.18.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 49.5% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00, a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.