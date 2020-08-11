Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Baxter International (BAX), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Genesis Healthcare (GEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Baxter International (BAX), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Genesis Healthcare (GEN).

Baxter International (BAX)

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Baxter International, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $83.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 66.8% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.14, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 70.0% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $82.93 average price target, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Genesis Healthcare (GEN)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Hold rating on Genesis Healthcare yesterday and set a price target of $1.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.74, close to its 52-week low of $0.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genesis Healthcare is a Hold with an average price target of $1.60.

