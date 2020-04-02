Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Baxter International (BAX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Baxter International (BAX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT).

Baxter International (BAX)

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 51.5% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $92.64 average price target, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $92.00 price target.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 35.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.33.

