Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Baxter International (BAX) and DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Baxter International (BAX) and DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT).

Baxter International (BAX)

Deutsche Bank analyst Pito Chickering maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Chickering is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 36.4% success rate. Chickering covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Stryker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $94.55 average price target, a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Purohit maintained a Hold rating on DBV Technologies SA – American today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.33, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Purohit is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -53.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Purohit covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Unum Therapeutics, Neon Therapeutics, and Portola Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DBV Technologies SA – American with a $13.67 average price target, implying a 438.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

