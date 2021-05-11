Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: AVEO Pharma (AVEO) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on AVEO Pharma (AVEO) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO).

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.28, close to its 52-week low of $4.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AVEO Pharma with a $22.33 average price target.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.67, close to its 52-week low of $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.60, representing a 137.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

