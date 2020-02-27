Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Avanos Medical (AVNS) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avanos Medical (AVNS) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ).

Avanos Medical (AVNS)

Barclays analyst Kristen Stewart maintained a Sell rating on Avanos Medical yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Stewart is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 60.4% success rate. Stewart covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Avanos Medical with a $32.00 average price target.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.59, close to its 52-week low of $111.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $168.45 average price target, which is a 51.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

