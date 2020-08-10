Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Athenex (ATNX), Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Omeros (OMER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Athenex (ATNX), Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Omeros (OMER).

Athenex (ATNX)

In a report issued on August 7, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Athenex, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.90.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 54.2% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Puma Biotechnology.

Athenex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, which is a 151.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.61, close to its 52-week low of $42.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 41.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $67.65 average price target, which is a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Omeros (OMER)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Omeros. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.