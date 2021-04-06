Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT), Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) and Cardiol Therapeutics (OtherCRTPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT), Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) and Cardiol Therapeutics (CRTPF).

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT)

Gabelli analyst Kevin Kedra maintained a Hold rating on Assertio Therapeutics on March 15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kedra is ranked #1855 out of 7425 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Assertio Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics received a Sell rating and a $10.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama on March 25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.62, close to its 52-week low of $7.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Frequency Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67.

Cardiol Therapeutics (CRTPF)

ATB Capital Markets analyst AltaCorp Captial maintained a Buy rating on Cardiol Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.37.

Cardiol Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.77.

