Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) and Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) and Kadmon Holdings (KDMN).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Hold rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.56, close to its 52-week low of $17.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -18.7% and a 22.2% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.86, implying a 193.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 33.3% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadmon Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, which is a 473.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

