Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Argenx Se (ARGX) and Genfit SA (GNFT)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Argenx Se (ARGX) and Genfit SA (GNFT).
Argenx Se (ARGX)
Argenx Se received a Hold rating and a EUR200.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain on November 23. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $262.28, close to its 52-week high of $284.00.
Choplain has an average return of 69.4% when recommending Argenx Se.
According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #2737 out of 7112 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Argenx Se with a $275.07 average price target, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Genfit SA (GNFT)
In a report issued on November 23, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Genfit SA, with a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.
According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is ranked #2315 out of 7112 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genfit SA with a $8.16 average price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.