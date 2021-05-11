Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), FibroGen (FGEN) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), FibroGen (FGEN) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR).

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Arcturus Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.91, close to its 52-week low of $28.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 36.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $40.75 average price target, which is a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

FibroGen (FGEN)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Sell rating on FibroGen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.42, close to its 52-week low of $18.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 48.0% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.17.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.11, close to its 52-week low of $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $5.63 average price target, a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

