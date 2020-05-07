Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT).

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aquestive Therapeutics with a $17.33 average price target, a 285.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Theravance Biopharma today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 40.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Theravance Biopharma with a $42.33 average price target, a 52.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.87, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 44.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EYPT: