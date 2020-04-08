Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: AngioDynamics (ANGO) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AngioDynamics (ANGO) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE).

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on AngioDynamics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The the analyst consensus on AngioDynamics is currently a Hold rating.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni reiterated a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.03, close to its 52-week low of $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 39.9% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $64.67 average price target, representing an 113.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

