Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Adicet Bio (ACET)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Adicet Bio (ACET).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 40.6% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals with a $24.00 average price target, implying a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Adicet Bio (ACET)

B.Riley Financial analyst Justin Zelin reiterated a Buy rating on Adicet Bio today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.91, close to its 52-week low of $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -18.2% and a 0.0% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Abeona Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, and Heat Biologics.

Adicet Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33, which is a 138.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

