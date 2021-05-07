Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Cigna (CI) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Cigna (CI) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.08.

Cigna (CI)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Cigna today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $261.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cigna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $280.50, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $294.00 price target.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 59.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BridgeBio Pharma with a $82.00 average price target, a 66.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

