Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Amgen (AMGN), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGN), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM).

Amgen (AMGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $224.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 47.9% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Principia Biopharma.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $250.53, a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.07, close to its 52-week low of $73.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 72.5% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $232.81 average price target.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.59, close to its 52-week low of $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Iterum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, implying a 270.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.00 price target.

