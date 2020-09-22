Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Amgen (AMGN) and Daré Bioscience (DARE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGN) and Daré Bioscience (DARE).

Amgen (AMGN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Amgen on September 20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $244.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 55.2% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $268.06, a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (DARE)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Daré Bioscience, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 49.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Daré Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, which is a 385.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

