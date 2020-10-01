Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Insmed (INSM) and Lantheus (LNTH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Insmed (INSM) and Lantheus (LNTH).

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

In a report released today, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on AmerisourceBergen, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 48.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor, and McKesson.

AmerisourceBergen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Insmed (INSM)

In a report released today, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Insmed, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 53.1% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insmed with a $45.80 average price target, a 41.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Lantheus (LNTH)

In a report released today, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Lantheus, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 68.6% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phibro Animal Health, Patterson Companies, and Idexx Laboratories.

Lantheus has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.