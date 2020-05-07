Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), NuVasive (NUVA) and G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), NuVasive (NUVA) and G1 Therapeutics (GTHX).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.27, close to its 52-week high of $151.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Emergent Biosolutions, Arcturus Therapeutics, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.70, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $69.18 average price target.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.94, close to its 52-week low of $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $78.00 average price target.

