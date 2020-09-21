Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Alkermes (ALKS) and MacroGenics (MGNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alkermes (ALKS) and MacroGenics (MGNX).

Alkermes (ALKS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes on September 18. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 55.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.17, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report released today, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on MacroGenics, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.68, close to its 52-week high of $32.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 58.1% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

MacroGenics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

