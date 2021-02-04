Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Align Tech (ALGN) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Align Tech (ALGN) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Align Tech (ALGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech today and set a price target of $680.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $626.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 72.0% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intersect ENT, and Teleflex.

Align Tech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $623.89, which is a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.78, close to its 52-week high of $131.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and iTeos Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.00, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

