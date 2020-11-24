Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Align Tech (ALGN), Agilent (A) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Align Tech (ALGN), Agilent (A) and Alnylam Pharma (ALNY).

Align Tech (ALGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech today and set a price target of $520.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $476.58, close to its 52-week high of $507.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 70.3% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Align Tech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $472.20, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $525.00 price target.

Agilent (A)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Agilent, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.21, close to its 52-week high of $117.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 78.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and Exact Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.75, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Cleveland Research also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.09, a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $156.00 price target.

