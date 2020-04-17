Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) and Varian Medical Systems (VAR).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 51.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $139.36, implying a 37.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Tycho Peterson maintained a Sell rating on Varian Medical Systems today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Peterson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intuitive Surgical, DENTSPLY SIRONA, and IQVIA Holdings.

Varian Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.57, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $105.00 price target.

