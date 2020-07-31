Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), Stryker (SYK) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), Stryker (SYK) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Hold rating on Aimmune Therapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.04, close to its 52-week low of $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aimmune Therapeutics with a $37.29 average price target, which is a 172.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Stryker yesterday and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $200.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 49.2% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Obalon Therapeutics, and Alphatec Holdings.

Stryker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $216.29, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $279.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 48.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $314.15, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

